Government through Uganda Red Cross Society delivered relief items to 240 people who were affected by a heavy storm on Bussi Island in Wakiso district.





The storm followed a heavy downpour on April 27th, 2020, which affected 50 families near Kinywante Landing site on Bussi Island.





On Wednesday, government delivered relief items that were transport by boat from Nakiwogo to the affected people accompanied by the area woman MP, Rosemary Sseninde and other local leaders.



The items included 2,000 kilograms of maize flour, 1,000 kilograms of beans, 1,000 iron sheets {1,000) and 390 mosquito nets.





The families also received bars of soap, jerricans, buckets and 50 kitchen sets donated by Uganda Red Cross Society and other well-wishers.



