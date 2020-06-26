In short
Public transport is back, malls are open, and shops are operating normally. However, many have abandoned the standard operating procedures agreed upon at the time the lockdown restrictions were eased. Social distancing and wearing of face masks have been abandoned as Ugandans go about their businesses without any fear of the risks this might trigger.
Pictorial: Does the Lockdown Still Count?26 Jun 2020, 17:33 Comments 129 Views Health Report
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 guidelines
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.