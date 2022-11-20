Pictorial: Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere Begins Final Journey

On Saturday, mourners turned up in big numbers at the retirement home of former DP President General and veteran politician, Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere to pay their last respect.





Dr. Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere, the Democratic Party's former President on Friday died aged 90 at his home in Rubaga.





Ssemogerere served as minister in President Museveni's government, until 1995 when he resigned in readiness to contest for presidency in the 1996 polls that were won by Museveni.



URN was at the home of Ssemogerere where a requiem mass was held and brings you the event in pictures.







