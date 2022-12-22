Pictorial: East Africa University Games

The East Africa University games that started on December 16th, 2022 finally ended at Ndejje University's main campus in Bombo.



Athletes from different Universities across East Africa won medals in various sports disciplines including football, netball, volleyball, and athletics. The games climaxed when Ndejje was declared the overall winner after collecting 124 medals.





URN brings you some of pictures of what took place during the games.



