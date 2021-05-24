Members of the Eleventh Parliament converged at Kololo Independence Grounds on Monday to elect their new Speaker. The process presided over by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo follows the swearing-in of 529 elected MPs last week.







The Speaker contest is mainly between Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah and Kamuli Woman MP, Rebecca Kadaga who has been serving as Deputy Speaker and speaker in the Tenth Parliament.







The two are from the ruling National Resistance Movement -NRM party. However, Kadaga decided to run as an independent candidate after being denied the party the flag. The other candidates are the Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda from the Forum of the Democratic Change -FDC party.





Article 82 of the Constitution provides that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker shall be elected by Members of Parliament from their number and a person shall not be qualified to be elected Speaker or Deputy Speaker if he or she is a Vice President or a Minister.









"No business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that the office of the Speaker is vacant. The Chief Justice or a Judge designated by the Chief Justice shall preside at an election of a Speaker, and the Speaker shall preside at an election of the Deputy Speaker," the Constitution stipulates. Uganda Radio Network-URN is following the event and now brings you pictures.

