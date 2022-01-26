Relatives and friends on Tuesday turned up at Entebbe International Airport to receive the body of Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, the Bank of Uganda Governor. Mutebile, aged 72, died on Sunday morning in Nairobi Hospital.



His body was flown into the country aboard a Kenyan Airways plane. The plane carrying the casket touched down at 7:30 pm. Onboard were the widow Betty Kakyo Mutebile and other relatives.





The body was received by Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, Jacqueline Mbabazi the wife of former Premier Amama Mbabazi, and Tumubweine Twinemanzi, the Executive Director Supervision Directorate at Bank of Uganda.



Mutebile will be laid to rest on Sunday at his ancestral home in Omuruhita, Kabale Municipality.

Here are the pictures from Entebbe International Airport.





