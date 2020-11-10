Pictorial: Entebbe Candidates Kick off Scientific Campaigns

Candidates for the 68 elective positions in Entebbe Municipality commenced their campaigns on Monday. These are vying for different elective positions include parliamentary, Chairpersons and councilors at LC5, LC4 and LC3 levels.



The candidates are expected to traverse the 24 villages in the municipality for over two months. According to the Electoral Commission guidelines, the candidates are expected to meet only 70 people and ensure all the attendees wear face masks and observe social distancing.







On Monday, the candidates from across the political divide traversed the areas of Katabi-Busambaga, Banga-Nakiwogo, Kigungu, Bugonga and Kakeeka to meet voters. Fabrice Rulinda, an independent candidate for the Entebbe Mayoral seat held door to door campaigns in Lunyo.





Uganda Radio Network brings you pictures from day one of the scientific campaigns in Entebbe Municipality.



