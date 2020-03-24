Pictorial; Entebbe International Airport Shutdown

In short
The airport would on average record 89 aircraft movements a day, resulting in long queues at the baggage Check-in, Immigration departure points, a number of shoppers in duty-free stores, some at restaurants or in the waiting lounge. However, it is now a shadow of itself, with hardly any people and activities happening at both departures and arrivals sections.
Pictorial; Entebbe International Airport Shutdown24 Mar 2020, 09:46 Comments 145 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Business and finance Misc Report
All passenger flights were cancelled. Only over Uganda's air space, emergency and cargo flights will operate during the Entebbe Airport shutdown.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.