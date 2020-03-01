Olive Nakatudde
17:41

Pictorial Enthronement of Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu Top story

1 Mar 2020, 17:39 263 Views Religion Slideshow

 

Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu assumed the leadership of Church of the Uganda (CoU) on March 1, 2020. He was enthroned as the 9th Archbishop of Church of the Uganda (CoU) at a colorful ceremony held  at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe.


The special Service was attended by among others President Yoweri Museveni, Nabagereka of Buganda Kingdom Sylvia Nagginda, Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, 11 Archbishops and 30 Bishops from across the world, 39 active Bishops under CoU and their retired colleagues.   

During the enthronement, the outgoing Archbishop, Stanley Ntagali abdicated the position and handed over the Provincial Staff - a symbol of the Archbishop's spiritual authority to Kazimba. In his last remarks while handover, Ntagali said that he has seen God's love and faithfulness.   

Uganda Radio Network-URN followed the special Service and now brings you pictures.

 

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.