Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu assumed the leadership of Church of the Uganda (CoU) on March 1, 2020. He was enthroned as the 9th Archbishop of Church of the Uganda (CoU) at a colorful ceremony held at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe.





The special Service was attended by among others President Yoweri Museveni, Nabagereka of Buganda Kingdom Sylvia Nagginda, Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, 11 Archbishops and 30 Bishops from across the world, 39 active Bishops under CoU and their retired colleagues.



During the enthronement, the outgoing Archbishop, Stanley Ntagali abdicated the position and handed over the Provincial Staff - a symbol of the Archbishop's spiritual authority to Kazimba. In his last remarks while handover, Ntagali said that he has seen God's love and faithfulness.



Uganda Radio Network-URN followed the special Service and now brings you pictures.

