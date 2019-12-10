The European Union Ambassadors retreat entered day two on Tuesday with the envoys engaging human rights activists on the state of human rights in the Eastern region. They also toured the EU funded Tororo Solar Power Plant and Malaba One Stop Border Post.



The activities are part of a four day retreat. in Mbale Town involving the EU Ambassador to Uganda, Attilio Pacifici, Head of Office of Austrian Development Agency, Dr. Roswitha Kremser, Belgium Ambassador Rudi Veestraeten, Denmark Ambassador Nicolaj Hejberg, France Ambassador Jules-Armand Aniambossou, Ireland Ambassador William Carlos, Italy Ambassador Massimiliano Mazzanti, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Henk Jan Bakker and the Swedish Ambassador, Per Lingarde.





On Tuesday, the team met human rights activists at Mt. Elgon Hotel in Mbale before moving out to visit the Tororo Solar Power Plant that was launched in 2017. However, the envoys learnt that the prevailing rainy weather has affected the production capacity of the plant currently producing less than 4 megawatts a day instead of 10MW.



The plant was envisaged to boost electricity supply to the Eastern region,especially Tororo district. The construction of the plant was funded by European Union member countries such as Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom to a tune of US$ 19.6 Million.



Uganda Radio Network followed the events and now brings you pictures.





To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.