Pictorial: EU Heads of Mission Visit to Karamoja Sub-region



The European Union Heads of Mission have since Monday camped in Karamoja sub-region, and the head of delegation, Ambassador Attilio Pacifici said their presence in the area is development oriented.



The nine ambassadors who first met at Kidepo National Park revealed that their visit is based on several problems in the area that continuously deter development and how these can be solved.



They have in the past days interfaced with communities, Local Council and district leaders, security officials, human rights activities, Ministers, First Lady, Janet Museveni and others on the different challenges faced by Karamoja ranging from Health, Education, insecurity, nutrition, human rights abuse and others.



Our reporter has been following the delegation and now brings you pictures.

