Pictorial: Excitement As Diocese of Northern Uganda Gets New Bishop

In short
The consecration ceremony was presided over by the Archbishop of the Province of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu. Loum Succeeded Johnson Ghakumba who went on early retirement.
Pictorial: Excitement As Diocese of Northern Uganda Gets New Bishop21 Nov 2021, 19:22 Comments 84 Views Gulu, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Archbishop of the Province of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu Excitement as Bishop Godfrey Loum is Consecrated Gulu City Johnson Ghakumba St. Phillips Cathedral Ground
Mentioned: Gulu City St. Phillips Cathedral Ground
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.