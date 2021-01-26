Pictorial: FDC Celebrates Victory in Kasese Mayoral Race

Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party supporters took to the streets in Kasese municipality to celebrate the capture of Mayor's seat from the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM.

Unlike the previous victory of three parliamentary seats, thousands of FDC supporters poured out on the streets and danced throughout Tuesday in what looks to be a historic victory for the party.



NRM had dominated the Kasese Municipality Mayor's seat since the creation of the municipality ten years ago. According to the official poll result, FDC's Chance Kahindo Sibyavugha garnered 11,572 votes defeating NRM's Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku Kime who polled 10,937 votes.



The other candidates were the National Unity Platform-NUP candidate, Samuel Ahebwa who polled 143 votes and independent candidate, Johnson Mutungwa who polled 99 votes. URN brings you the highlights of the celebration in pictures.

