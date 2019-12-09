Pictorial: First Day of Inter-parliamentary games

In short
The Ugandan parliamentary staff drew in their netball and football matches against staff from Kenya and Burundi. The Netball teams drew 21-21 while football teams drew 1-1.
Pictorial: First Day of Inter-parliamentary games9 Dec 2019, 11:00 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Sport Misc Report
Central Youth MP, Sarah Babirye Kityo training ahead of the EAC MPs vs Staff from national water companies in the region, composed by Uganda and Nairobi mainly.
