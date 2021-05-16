In short
The Swearing-in ceremony was presided over by David Sayuni, the Hoima Chief Magistrate who also presided over the administration of the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of the Mayor at Hoima Buffallo Hotel in Hoima City.
Pictorial: First Hoima City Mayor Sworn in. 16 May 2021
Brian Kaboyo,the first Hoima City Mayor, addressing the Council after swearing in. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
