AYUBU KIRINYA
22:57

Pictorial: Floods Wreck Havoc in Mbale City

31 Jul 2022, 22:53 201 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Slideshow

 

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and several others missing following floods that hit Mbale City on Saturday evening through Sunday morning.


Hundreds have also been displaced in the areas of Namabasa, Bungokho, Doko, Namatala, among others.


Uganda Radio Network brings you the devastating calamity in pictures.

 

