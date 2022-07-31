Pictorial: Floods Wreck Havoc in Mbale City

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead and several others missing following floods that hit Mbale City on Saturday evening through Sunday morning.





Hundreds have also been displaced in the areas of Namabasa, Bungokho, Doko, Namatala, among others.





Uganda Radio Network brings you the devastating calamity in pictures.

