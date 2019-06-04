Hundreds of mourners on Tuesday thronged St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe to bid farewell to former Prime Minister Apolo Robin Nsibambi.



Nsibambi died last week Tuesday at his home in Bulange-Mengo after a long battle with cancer.



The Requiem Service which was led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali was also attended by several Bishops from the Anglican Church and the Orthodox Church.



Others included the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Ruhunda, Government Chief Ruth Nankabirwa, former Chief Justice Wako Wambuzi, former Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma, former Premier Amama Mbabazi, Buganda Kingdom Speaker Patrick Luwaga Mugumbule, Second Deputy Katikkiro Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa and others.



Uganda Radio Network-URN brings you the event in pictures.

