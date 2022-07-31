Joan Akello
Pictorial: Govt Officials, Activists Celebrate World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Entebbe, Uganda

 

Ugandans celebrated the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on Saturday July 30. The day aims at raising awareness about human trafficking and provides a platform for key stakeholders to assess the magnitude of the crime, the causes and effects of the crime and what can be done to curb it. 

The day was marked under the theme "Sustainable technology-based solutions".

Celebrations commenced in the morning with a walk from Mayor's Garden to Entebbe International Airport via Kampala road. 


Col. Geoffrey Kambere the Commissioner Immigration Control at the Directorate of Immigration and Citizenship Control was the chief walker.

 He flagged off the walkers at Mayor's Garden and walked with them until Leisure Park in Kitooro village, which is almost 5km away. Participants included officials from the Directorate of Immigration and Citizenship Control, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority-UCAA, Aviation Police, Aviation Security, civil society activists and school goers namely learners from Entebbe Parents Secondary School.


Participants  trekked several villages along  Nsamizi Road, Nakiwogo road, Uringi Crescent, Basudde Rise, Serumaga Road, Gabunga Road, Mwaula Road and made a stopover at Leisure Park in Kitooro. 
Uganda Radio Network-URN brings you the pictures of the walk and celebrations.

 

