At least 437 officers sourced from both UPDF and police graduated from the Jinja based Non- Commissioned Officer's Academy, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after undergoing five months of training in military skills and physical fitness drills.



The Academy is one of the training schools of the Uganda People's Defence Forces accredited by the Ministry of Education and Sports. Through its training, the academy provides soldiers with the fundamentals to command, administer troops under their command, and career guidance to enable them to sustain themselves and their families during the conduct of their duties and after service.



The graduands also received two weeks of political education with an aim of being oriented on the modern geopolitics situation.





URN brings you the event in pictures;

