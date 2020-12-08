Wambuzi Reacheal
21:05

Pictorial: Ground Breaking Ceremony for the Construction of UPDF Legal Training Center Top story

8 Dec 2020, 21:01 338 Views Jinja, Uganda Security Slideshow

 

The Netherlands defense attache to Uganda, Nils Rienks on Tuesday presided over the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the US$ 50,000 study center at the Jinja based UPDF legal training center-LTC.

The facility, whose construction shall be fully funded by the Netherlands government will comprise two syndicate rooms, a computer laboratory, kitchen and dining hall.


URN brings you the event in pictures

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

About the author

Wambuzi Reacheal