Pictorial: Gutti Hands Over Office at Senior Command and Staff College

Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti has today handed over the leadership of the Jinja-based Senior Command and Staff College after 14 years of service. Gutti is slated for retirement alongside other senior army officers within the year. He will now be replaced by Maj. Gen. George Igumba.



The handover was witnessed by UPDF's top brass, led by the Chief of Defense forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi, his deputy Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu and the joint chief of staff Maj. Gen. Leopold Kyanda.





Mbadi has challenged Igumba to consolidate on the firm foundation of excellence laid down by his predecessors, so as to ensure professionalism of officers admitted to study at the college.



URN shares the event in pictures;

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.