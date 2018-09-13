Hafitha Issa
16:52

Pictorial: Hand Over of Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital

13 Sep 2018
    Dr. Rugunda receives keys from contractors

    An incubator for premature babies

    Inside the General ward

    Inside the new laboratory

    Minister Nakiwala in the Incubation center

    Ministers checking out the beds in the threatre

    Prime Minister with a nurse at Hospital

    Wide view of Mulago Speacilaised Women and Neonatal Hospital

 

The Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has received the Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital. Egyptian Firm-Osman Ahmed Osman contractors handed over the 7 storied facility to the Prime minister on Thursday morning signaling the completion of the project that commenced in 2013.
 
The construction work was financed by Islamic Development Bank at the tune of US$ 47M. Before receiving the hospital, Dr. Rugunda led a team of cabinet ministers including Frank Tumwebaze, Sarah Opendi, Musa Ecweru, Jane Aceng and Matia Kasaija on a guided tour of the facility

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

