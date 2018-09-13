Pictorial: Hand Over of Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital

The Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has received the Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital. Egyptian Firm-Osman Ahmed Osman contractors handed over the 7 storied facility to the Prime minister on Thursday morning signaling the completion of the project that commenced in 2013.



The construction work was financed by Islamic Development Bank at the tune of US$ 47M. Before receiving the hospital, Dr. Rugunda led a team of cabinet ministers including Frank Tumwebaze, Sarah Opendi, Musa Ecweru, Jane Aceng and Matia Kasaija on a guided tour of the facility

