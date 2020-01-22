Pictorial; Health Ministry Bids Farewell to Ambassador Malac

The health Ministry has bid farewell to the Outgoing United States Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac, as she ends her tour of duty in Uganda.







In an event held on Tuesday evening, Ambassador Malac was thanked for her involvement in the awareness efforts to keep Ebola away from Uganda when it continues killing thousands in the Neighboring DR Congo. The event was attended by heads of health bodies and staff of the Ministry of Health.





Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said Malac has been very instrumental in reviving donor trust in activities super headed by Ugandan officials whose image had been tainted by previous corruption scandals.





URN brings you pictures from the dinner event



