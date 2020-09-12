Pictorial; Highlights of NRM Primaries in Kawempe

The process of voting for NRM flag bearers for the position of Kampala Lord Mayor and Local Council Five started with low momentum in Kawempe. The turn up was low at most centres compared to the previous primaries for Members of parliament.





All results were taken to Makerere University Primary School where Kawempe NRM Electoral District had its tally centre. At the tally centre, there were over a hundred voters waiting for results. Security was beefed up at the centre when voters started demanding results at around 3 pm.





Declaration of results was further delayed when a candidate Juliet Mugisha protested some results and she and her opponent were asked to bring declaration forms to compare notes. Mugisha who was leading still emerged victoriously.





At 7 pm, the returning officer Jane Kabahwera started announcing results. Daniel Kazibwe was declared the winner but agents of Sebaana Kizito, his main chllenger opposed the results. They contacted Kizito who came and demanded a recount. First, he was denied entry but he later accessed the tally centre.





Results of Makerere University councillor had not been counted. One of the Candidates Godwin Bainomigisha insisted that they tally votes until they did.





URN brings you the pictures.



