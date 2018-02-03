Pictorial: How Corporate Companies Mourned Mowzey Radio

The body of Musician Moses Ssekibogo, alias Mowzey Radio has arrived in Kagga village in Nakawuka, Wakiso district where he will be be buried later today.



Ssekibogo died on Thursday, February 1, at Case Hospital in Kampala, where he had been admitted after suffering head injuries during a fight in bar. The brawl occurred at De Bar in Entebbe, on the night of January 22.



His burial today will be a climax to several events held to honour the 35-year-old artiste whose music has appealed to the youth and graced Uganda's airwaves for the last 10 years. A requiem mass was held on Friday at Rubaga Cathedral, followed by public viewing of the body at Kololo Independence Grounds that went on into the night.



Several Corporate companies and organisations in the country have also designed and printed posters to eulogise the talented musician.



Many like Barclays Bank made an illustration of Mowzey's hand bands with writings "Number one in our hearts, Rest In Peace RIP." Radio's hands were always full of bracelets.



The Uganda Police Force also said they stand with the family, friends and the music fraternity that are currently mourning the deceased. An image of Mowzey Radio is on their social media pages with inscription "RIP".



Uganda Electricity Generation company and Movit company also had Radio's songs listed on their images in celebration of the deceased.



Others with special messages are Uganda Waragi, Uganda Media Centre, UMEME, MTN, Onduparaka Football Club, the National Resistance Movement, Stanbic Bank and Radio City among others.



Radio who was born in 1983 is to be buried today at 4:00pm at Kaga in Wakiso district.



Uganda Radio Network brings you a collection of the corporate images eulogising the fallen musician.

