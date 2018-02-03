Alex Otto
Pictorial: How Corporate Companies Mourned Mowzey Radio

  • Courtsey Photo

    A message by Century Bottling Company.

  • Alex Otto

    Club beer celebrates the life of Mowzey Radio.

  • Courtsey Photo

    Movit, a lotion company, chose to display Mowzey Radio's playlist as a way of sending him off. Together with his music partner, Douglas Mayanja aka Wiesel, they produced more than 50 songs under their Goodlyf Crew.

  • Alex Otto

    Football club Onduparaka celebrates Mowzey Radio.

  • Alex Otto

    Uganda Waragi mourns Mowzey Radio.

  • Alex Otto

    Mobile telecom giant, MTN chose a black and white graphic image of a radio set to celebrate the life of Mowzey Radio.

  • Courtsey Photo

    "You Generated those amazing tunes one would love to listen to Neera Neera Neera, " says Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UECDL). Neera is one of Mowzey's hit songs.

  • Courtsey Photo

    An artist's drawing of Mowzey Radio posted on social media.

  • Alex Otto

    "You were a talent, you made us dance, you entertained us," says Uganda Media Centre, Government's communication office.

  • Courtsey Photo

    "Rest in Power", says Stanbic Bank Uganda.

  • Courtsey Photo

    "Number emu in our hearts", says Barclays Bank Uganda. Number emu was one of the songs the deceased composed.

  • Alex Otto

    "We miss 'Bread & Butter'," goes Movit lotion company.

  • Courtsey Photo

    The National Resistance Movement (NRM) said "Legends never die. You will live in our hearts."

  • Alex Otto

    Power company UMEME celebrates the life of Mowzey Radio

  • Alex Otto

    A graphic image of Mowzey Radio on the Radio and Weasel social media page

 

The body of Musician Moses Ssekibogo, alias Mowzey Radio has arrived in Kagga village in Nakawuka, Wakiso district where he will be be buried later today.

Ssekibogo died on Thursday, February 1, at Case Hospital in Kampala, where he had been admitted after suffering head injuries during a fight in bar. The brawl occurred at De Bar in Entebbe, on the night of January 22.

His burial today will be a climax to several events held to honour the 35-year-old artiste whose music has appealed to the youth and graced Uganda's airwaves for the last 10 years. A requiem mass was held on Friday at Rubaga Cathedral, followed by public viewing of the body at Kololo Independence Grounds that went on into the night.

Several Corporate companies and organisations in the country have also designed and printed posters to eulogise the talented musician. 

Many like Barclays Bank made an illustration of Mowzey's hand bands with writings "Number one in our hearts, Rest In Peace RIP." Radio's hands were always full of bracelets.

The Uganda Police Force also said they stand with the family, friends and the music fraternity that are currently mourning the deceased. An image of Mowzey Radio is on their social media pages with inscription "RIP".

Uganda Electricity Generation company and Movit company also had Radio's songs listed on their images in celebration of the deceased.

Others with special messages are Uganda Waragi, Uganda Media Centre, UMEME, MTN, Onduparaka Football Club, the National Resistance Movement, Stanbic Bank and Radio City among others.

Radio who was born in 1983 is to be buried today at 4:00pm at Kaga in Wakiso district.

Uganda Radio Network brings you a collection of the corporate images eulogising the fallen musician.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

About the author

Alex Otto
“Journalism that changes lives is my goal,” Alex Otto has said on more than one occasion. That is his career’s guiding principle. Has been since he was a radio journalist in the northern Ugandan town of Gulu in 2009.

Otto passionately believes his journalism should bring to the fore the voices of the voiceless like the shooting victims of Apaa. Otto tries in his journalism to ask tough questions to those in positions of authority.

Based in the Kampala bureau, Otto is especially interested in covering agriculture, politics, education, human rights, crime, environment and business. He has reported intensively on the post-conflict situation in northern Uganda.

A URN staff member since 2014, Otto previously worked with The Observer Newspaper from 2012 to 2013 and later the Institute for War and Peace Reporting IWPR based in Gulu.

He was the URN Gulu bureau chief 2014-2016.

