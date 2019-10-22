Edward Eninu
Pictorial: How Floods Disrupted Measles-Rubella Immunization in Moroto

Health workers in Moroto and other parts of Karamoja struggled to conduct the Measles-Rubella and Polio campaign, after Kobebe Dam in Rupa sub-county burst its banks, resulting in floods.


Our reporter in Karamoja says that several other rivers from the mountain slopes floodeddisrupting the exercise especially in Tapac sub-county on the slopes of Mt. Moroto, the home of the Tepeth community.


Some of the health workers deployed in the field failed to return to the district to compile their reports. They spent nights in the manyattas with the local community. Several others lost valuables in the runoff.




