The corona virus pandemic prompted the administrators of Nakawa, Usafi, Nakasero, Wandegeya, and Kalerwe Markets to lay strict to protect vendors and their clients from infection





Uganda since confirmed 9 corona cases and a hunt is still on for several other people who returned from Dubai in the past two weeks.





Various markets have gazetted hand washing points at their entry and deployed personnel to ensure all people comply.







At some of the markets, some of the gates have been closed to control access. Kalerwe Freedom Market has suspended all roadside vendors.



URN brings you pictures from the markets.

