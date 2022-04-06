Several government officials, foreign dignitaries, Members of Parliament and others converged at Kololo Independence Grounds to celebrate the life of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.



The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu was the main celebrant during the Service attended by President Yoweri Museveni, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Paul Ssemogerere, and the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Mubajje among others.



During the Service, Archbishop Kaziimba advised Ugandans to desist from corruption, land grabbing and other evil deeds since everyone is in transit and not a permanent resident on earth.





President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni regretted the demise of the former Speaker Oulanyah, saying that if he had known about his ailment, he would have advised him to concentrate on his health. Museveni explained that Oulanyah became too busy with national politics while canvassing votes to retain his Omoro County seat, and contesting for the National Vice Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement - NRM Party for Northern Uganda.





Oulanyah succumbed to cancer on March 20, 2022.



Uganda Radio Network - URN covered the funeral Service and now brings you pictures.

