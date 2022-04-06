Olive Nakatudde
Pictorial: Hundreds Converge at Kololo to Celebrate Oulanyah's Life

6 Apr 2022 Kampala, Uganda

 

Several government officials, foreign dignitaries, Members of Parliament and others converged at Kololo Independence Grounds to celebrate the life of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu was the main celebrant during the Service attended by President Yoweri Museveni, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Paul Ssemogerere, and the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Mubajje among others.

During the Service, Archbishop Kaziimba advised Ugandans to desist from corruption, land grabbing and other evil deeds since everyone is in transit and not a permanent resident on earth.


President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni regretted the demise of the former Speaker Oulanyah, saying that if he had known about his ailment, he would have advised him to concentrate on his health. Museveni explained that Oulanyah became too busy with national politics while canvassing votes to retain his Omoro County seat, and contesting for the National Vice Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement - NRM Party for Northern Uganda.


Oulanyah succumbed to cancer on March 20, 2022.

Uganda Radio Network - URN covered the funeral Service and now brings you pictures.

 

About the author

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.