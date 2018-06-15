Olive Nakatudde
Pictorial: Hundreds Converge at Gaddafi Mosque for Eid Prayers

15 Jun 2018
  • Olive Nakatudde

    Hundreds converged at the Gaddafi National Mosque in Old Kampala to celebrate Eid.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    It was all about prayer as Muslims marked the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Muslim women converged in their prayer section to pray on Eid day at Gaddafi National Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Despite the security threat in the country, there was free entrance at the Gaddafi National Mosque as Muslims observed Eid Celebrations.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A gentleman carries his little boy on the shoulders after Eid Prayers.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A mother carried all her children to pray on Eid day at the Gaddafi National Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A lady humbles her self as Eid Al Fitr Prayers went on at the Gaddafi National Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    People walked hand in hand not to lose sight of their family members as hundreds gathered to pray on Eid day.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    The Women Prayer Section was filled up to capacity during Eid Al Fitr Prayers at the Gaddafi National Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Hundreds lined up to enter the mosque to pray while others chose to pray from the mosque compound.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A man smiles after attending Eid Al Fitr Prayers at the Gaddafi National Mosque, Old Kampala.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A boy reaches out for his drink as Muslims gathered this morning to celebrate Eid.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A family sits on the camel outside the Gaddafi National Mosque after Eid Prayers.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A little boy standing as his parents prayed at the Gaddafi National Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Youthful Muslim girls take a selfie after the Eid Prayers at Gaddafi National Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Muslim Men pray from the Compound of Gaddafi National Mosque after the inside was filled up to capacity.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    A little girl in a black hijab looked as adults went on with Eid Prayers.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Children with their guardians enjoy biscuits after the Eid Prayers.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Several people carried their Prayer Mats and prayed from the Mosque Compound.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Siblings dressed up in same Kitengi material for Eid Prayers.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Hundreds attended the Eid Prayers at Gaddafi National Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Some of the faithful with their prayer mats on Eid day.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Two ladies covered up in their Muslim attire (hijab) carrying their shoes in polythen bags after the Eid Prayers.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    The numbers of Muslims that attended the Eid Prayers at Gaddafi National Mosque were overwhelming and some of the faithful chose to sit at the balcon of the mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Women Worship Allah during the Eid Prayers at the Gaddafi National Mosque.

  • Olive Nakatudde

    Traffic around Gaddafi National Mosque was paralyzed as hundred walked into and outside the Mosque gates.

 

Hundreds of Muslims today gathered at Gaddafi National Mosque at Old Kampala, to celebrate the climax of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and religious devotion.
 
Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, congratulated Muslims for having finished the holy month of Ramadhan and urged them to maintain peace  and desist from intolerance and disunity.
 
Uganda Radio Network - URN attended the prayers and now brings you pictures from the National Mosque.

 

About the author

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.

