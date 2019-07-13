Alex Otto
16:24

Pictorial: Hundreds Pay Last Respects to Amirali Karmali 'Mukwano' Top story

13 Jul 2019, 16:21 276 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Slideshow

 

Hundreds of mourners turned up at Kololo Airstrip to pay their last respects to Businessman Amirali Karmali 'Mukwano'. 

The mourners who included employees of Mukwano, government officials, diplomats braved the downpour to pay their last respects.

Mukwano died on Wednesday evening 10th July at his home in Kololo.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

About the author

Alex Otto
“Journalism that changes lives is my goal,” Alex Otto has said on more than one occasion. That is his career’s guiding principle. Has been since he was a radio journalist in the northern Ugandan town of Gulu in 2009.

Otto passionately believes his journalism should bring to the fore the voices of the voiceless like the shooting victims of Apaa. Otto tries in his journalism to ask tough questions to those in positions of authority.

Based in the Kampala bureau, Otto is especially interested in covering agriculture, politics, education, human rights, crime, environment and business. He has reported intensively on the post-conflict situation in northern Uganda.

A URN staff member since 2014, Otto previously worked with The Observer Newspaper from 2012 to 2013 and later the Institute for War and Peace Reporting IWPR based in Gulu.

He was the URN Gulu bureau chief 2014-2016.