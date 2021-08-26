Hundreds of mourners on Thursday converged along streets in Pader Town Council to receive the body of the fallen former Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Paul Lokech in Pader District.





Gen Lokech's Body arrived in Pader District on Thursday morning on board a Uganda People's Defence Helicopter. It landed at Archbishop Flynn Secondary School in Pader Town Council.

Gen Lokech died on Saturday morning from his Home in Kitikifuma Zone in Kira Division, Wakiso District. He was eulogized by councillors from the Acholi sub-region who described him as a nationalist and peace lover.

Lokech will be laid to rest on Friday in Paipir village in Luna Parish.



URN brings you the event in pictures..



