Pictorial; Hundreds Stranded in Taxi Parks as Public Transport Resumes

Scores of passengers are stranded on roads and in taxi parks waiting to travel with the few taxis that have resumed operations today.







As they resume, the taxi's were instructed to carry only half of their capacity to ensure social distancing. Yet still, KCCA has also limited the number of taxis coming to the parks as they observe social distancing. Yesterday, KCCA spent the day marking parks and registering them to fit within the new requirements of managing taxi's Kampala.







Of the thousands of taxis available, only about 500 had been registered by Wednesday. Several drivers have kept their taxis parked as they wait to register while those that drove them in defiance have been intercepted by police.







URN visited several roads and brings you the story in photos

