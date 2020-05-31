Pictorial: Hygiene Procedures for COVID-19 Management Health Workers at Entebbe Hospital



Entebbe Referral Regional Referral Hospital is currently handling only suspects and patients of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



A total of 94 people including security officers, doctors, nurses and hygienists are on the management team.



However, less than 40 officers have access to the confirmed patients' ward.



Everyone who accesses the ward, also called the red zone or COVID-19 Treatment Unit (CTU) must follow a number of hygiene procedures to combat the spread of the virus. The procedures include; donning and doffing all managed by hygienists at the hospital.



Donning and doffing refers to the practice of putting on (donning) and taking off (doffing) clothing, uniforms and protective gear.



Before donning, an individual involved in patient care must bathe, wear scrubs and then move to the donning room next to the confirmed ward. In the donning room, the worker wears a surgical suit on top of the scrubs, an apron, first pair of gloves, an overall, another pair of gloves, goggles and gumboots to ensure one's entire body is covered.



After all workers have donned properly, they enter the ward and must spent only one hour to limit risk of exposure. Support staff wait outside the ward to help deliver supplies to the ward and also take pictures of the clinical notes taken in the ward.



The team leaves everything including papers and pens in the ward and leave empty handed once they have all completed their tasks. They leave at once, are disinfected before doffing off.



Uganda Radio Network - URN visited the hospital and bring pictures from the donning and doffing room and hygiene procedures health workers undertake outside the confirmed zone.











