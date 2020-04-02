Pictorial: Impact of COVID-19 Directives in Kampala Streets

Following President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni's ban on public and private transport in addition to closing business operations in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID -19), Uganda Radio Network took a walk around the Kampala streets and captured some pictures.

Most of the often busy streets such as Luwum, Namirembe Road, Button, Kafumbe Mukasa, Ben Kiwanuka, Nakivubo Road and Kisekka Market were almost vacant. The only visible people were a few vendors waiting for clients.



Although most places and streets in Kampala were nearly empty, Kisenyi and Owino markets particularly the food sections were crowded. In Usafi, only women selling beans and peas were visible, while Taxi and Bus Parks were empty.

