Mbale Municipality took on a new status to become a city on July 1, 2020.





Others that changed status from Municipality to city are Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Masaka and Jinja.









On Thursday, the Local Government State Minister, Jenifer Namuyangu officially operationalized Mbale City and inaugurated its interim leaders.











URN brings you the event in pictures;

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.