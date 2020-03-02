Masaka Catholic diocese unveiled a grand historical Museum in memory of the Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala on February 29th, 2020.



The museum, which is found in Cardinal Wamala's ancestral home in Kamaggwa village in Kyotera district, will act as a reference center for his contribution to both the Catholic Church and country at large.









Inside the museum, a complete picture of Cardinal Wamala's priestly life, books, pastoral letters, religious souvenirs as well as literature about his autobiography.







The Masaka Diocesan Bishop, Serverus Jjumba, says the Museum will help both priests and ordinary Christians to reflect on how to live purposeful lives filled with great contributions to the society.









He the Museum will be used for education, leisure, entertainment and inspirational center for people from all walks of life.





At 94 years now, Cardinal Wamala marks 60 years as a priest. He has been a Bishop for 39 years and cardinal 25 years.







We bring you some of the pictures inside the Historical Memorial museum.

