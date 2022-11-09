Pictorial: Inside Kilembe Mines After More Than 30 Years of Inactivity

Kilembe Mines located on the feet of the Rwenzori mountains was a major source of revenue for Uganda in the 1960s through 1970s. However, the mines suffered a setback in 1977 when Idi Amin Dada, then President of Uganda, ordered Canadian investors to leave the mines in the hands of Ugandans.



The mines have since been under the care and maintenance of Kilembe Mines Limited-KML until recently when the government started making several attempts at revival.





In 2020, floods destroyed key KML structures including the tailings, Mubuku I hydropower plant, the administration block, and workshops.



On Tuesday, the new KML Board chairperson, Sanjay Tanna, completed an assessment of the assets of the mines.



URN brings you pictures of what Kilembe Mines looks like, 30 years after it stopped operations.







