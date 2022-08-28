Pictorial: Inside Koblin Youth Rehabilitation Center

Constructed in 2012, Koblin Youth Rehabilitation Center in Lorengechora Sub-county, in Napak District sits on more than 30 acres of land, with structures for accommodating rescued children, those under the skilling program, and staff.





The children are rehabilitated for about a month as their families are being traced and hence reunited with them. The center has five main structures where children are accommodated. Two structures each with a capacity of 50 children are reserved for girls and one structure with a capacity of 50 children for boys.





URN reporter visited the centre and brings you the pictures.



To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.