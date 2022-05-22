Emmy Daniel Ojara
15:36

Pictorial: Inside Lukodi Memorial Centre

22 May 2022, 15:27 Comments 141 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Tourism Report
A clay bowel for food

A clay bowel for food

In short
It is home to hundreds of remains of war weapons used or abandoned during the 19th May 2004 attack on Lukodi IDP camp by the Lord`s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels which left at least 60 people dead.

 

Tagged with: Lukodi Memorial Centre May 2004 Lukodi Massacre
Mentioned: Lukodi Memorial Centre

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.