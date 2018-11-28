Wambuzi Reacheal
Pictorial: International Day of the Girl Child

    Jinja LC V chairperson, Titus Kisambira welcomes the minister of education and sports at Kagoma primary school in Jinja district on Tuesday.

    The Swedish Ambassador to Uganda, Per Lindgarde addressing the congregation

    The first lady and minister of education, Hon. Janet Museveni signs a commitment to end child marriages and teenage pregnancies.

    Pupils of Kagoma primary school cite a poem on the dangers of teenage pregnancies.

    The first lady and minister of education, Hon. Janet Museveni recieves a commitment signed by cultural leaders from the prime minister of Alur chiefdom, Vincent Ochaya.

    Students of Kamda community secondary school illustrate how they knit reusable pads.

    Students of st.Gonzaga gonza senior secondary school in Buwenge sub county, Jinja district display some of their crafts work.

    The first lady and minister of education, Hon. Janet Museveni poses for a photograph with the Jinja district chairperson, Titus Kisambira and the chairperson of Jinja district girls health club, Esther Mudondo, a student at Wanyange girls school.

    The minister of education, Hon. Janet Museveni poses for a group with student representatives from different districts.

    The first lady and minister of education, Hon. Janet Museveni poses for a group photograph with different cultural leaders.

 

Uganda joined the rest of the world to celebrate the belated International Day of the Girl Child at Kagoma primary school in Buwenge Sub County in Jinja district on Tuesday.



International Day of the Girl Child is commemorated on October 11, 2018 annually. This year's celebrations were commemorated under the theme, "with her, a skilled girl force." 



The function was officiated by the first lady and Education and Sports Minister, Janet Museveni. URN brings you the pictorial.

 

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected]; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.

 

