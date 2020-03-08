Hundreds of people converged at Arua police grounds to commemorate the International Women's Day with a call for increased Gender equality.







The celebrations were held under the theme "Celebrating 25 years of the 1995 Constitution, a milestone in promoting Gender Equality and women empowerment in Uganda."







URN brings you the pictorial of Women's Day celebrations in Arua

