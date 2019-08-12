Pictorial: International Youth Day Celebrations

Uganda today joined the rest of the world to commemorate the international youth day which is celebrated every 12th, August.



Celebrations were held in Jinja district under the theme of transforming education for responsible citizenship and employment creation.

URN brings you the event through the camera.



To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.