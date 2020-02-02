Kukunda Judith
Pictorial : Judiciary Launches New Law Year 2020

The Law Year  is when the Judiciary accounts to the public the  authority and resources entrusted by the people within the Institution . 


The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe who presented the statement indicating that more than 170, 000 cases had been disposed off by a total number of only 391 Judicial Officers  in 2019  said on Friday that a ccountability enhances the independence of the Judiciary and people's faith in the rule of law, which, are fundamental to the sound administration of justice

 
The function held on Friday  was attended  by a number of invited guests including Vice President  His Excellency Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi,  the Speaker  of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Chief Justice Bart Katureebe.



Other dignitaries also attended the function which takes place at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala annually.




