Pictorial : Judiciary Launches New Law Year 2020





The Law Year is when the Judiciary accounts to the public the authority and resources entrusted by the people within the Institution .





The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe who presented the statement indicating that more than 170, 000 cases had been disposed off by a total number of only 391 Judicial Officers in 2019 said on Friday that a ccountability enhances the independence of the Judiciary and people's faith in the rule of law, which, are fundamental to the sound administration of justice





The function held on Friday was attended by a number of invited guests including Vice President His Excellency Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Chief Justice Bart Katureebe.







Other dignitaries also attended the function which takes place at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala annually.









URN brings you the pictures below



To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.