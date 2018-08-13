Pictorial: Kabaka Mutebi Opens 26th Lukiiko Sitting

During his speech, he tasked members of the Buganda Lukiiko to spearhead the fight against corruption, youth unemployment and HIV making reference to an earlier message he delivered during his 25th coronation anniversary
The Lukiiko was attended by the Kingdom's Prime Minister (Katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga, Nabagereka Sylvia Naginda, Prince David Wasajja and other members of the royal family, former Kingdom's Premiers Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere and Dan Muliika among others.
Uganda Radio Network- URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.
Comments