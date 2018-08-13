Olive Nakatudde
Pictorial: Kabaka Mutebi Opens 26th Lukiiko Sitting

13 Aug 2018, 18:34 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Slideshow
    Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II sitting on the throne before he opened the 26th Lukiiko sitting.

    A dance group entertaining people at Bulange - Mengo ahead of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi's arrival for Lukiiko opening.

    A Lukiiko member arrives with a white lady clad in Gomesi at Bulange- Mengo.

    A section of Lukiiko female members waiting for the 26th Lukiiko sitting opening.

    Buganda Kingdom Information Minister Noah Kiyimba arrives for the Lukiiko opening.

    Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga with others after the opening of the 26th Lukiiko sitting.

    Buganda Kingdom's Information Minister Noah Kiyimba with some new Lukiiko members.

    Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II waving at Bulange steps after opening the 26th Lukiiko sitting.

    Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II druming with others at Bulange Mengo.

    A section of the Lukiiko members attending the 26th Lukiiko opening by Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi II.

    Former Democratic Party (DP) President Paul Kawanga Ssemwogerere at Bulange-Mengo after the Lukiiko opening.

    Drummers entertaining people ahead of the Lukiiko opening at Bulange - Mengo.

    Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II druming the Buganda Bumu drum at the opening of the 26th Lukiiko sitting.

    Former Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro, Dan Mulika arrives for the 26th Lukiiko opening.

    Former Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro, Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere and others ahead of the Lukiiko opening.

    Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II with druming sticks at the Lukiiko opening.

    Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II with his cabinet ministers ahead of the Lukiiko opening.

    West Buganda Diocese Bishop Katumba Tamale, his wife and others at Bulange Mengo for the Lukiiko opening.

    The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II drumming with others at the opening of the 26th Lukiiko sitting.

    Former EALA Speaker Nantongo Zziwa with Buganda Kingdom's Cabinet Minister Mugerwa Kasule.

    Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II arriving at Bulange-Mengo for the Lukiiko opening.

    Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Jennifer Musisi at Bulange, Mengo for the Lukiiko sitting.

    Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II with Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga and a section of Kingdom Ministers.

    Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga speaking during the 26th Lukiiko opening as Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi looks on.

    Mutaasa Kafeero, a member in the Buganda Kingdom Lukiiko with others after the opening of the 26th Buganda Lukiiko.

    Rubaga Division Mayor Nabbosa Ssebugwawo walking out of Bulange after the Lukiiko opening.

    Some of the Lukiiko members ahead of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi's opening of the 26th Lukiiko.

    The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II attending the 26th Lukiiko sitting.

 

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II today opened the 26th Lukiiko sitting at Bulange, Mengo.
 
During his speech, he tasked members of the Buganda Lukiiko to spearhead the fight against corruption, youth unemployment and HIV making reference to an earlier message he delivered during his 25th coronation anniversary
 
The Lukiiko was attended by the Kingdom's Prime Minister (Katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga, Nabagereka Sylvia Naginda, Prince David Wasajja and other members of the royal family, former Kingdom's Premiers Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere and Dan Muliika among others.
 
Uganda Radio Network- URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.
 
 

 

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.

