Olive Nakatudde
16:11

Pictorial: Kabaka Opens 27th Lukiiko Sitting

19 Aug 2019 Kampala, Uganda

 

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II on Monday opened the 27th Buganda Lukiiko sitting at Bulange Mengo.



He was accompanied by Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda at the event attended by Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, former Buganda Kingdom Premiers, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and others.


URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.

 

Olive Nakatudde
Olive Nakatudde is a URN journalist based in Kampala. Nakatudde has been a URN staff member since 2013.

Nakatudde started out in journalism in 2009 with Dembe FM radio in Kampala. In 2012, Nakatudde joined Voice of Africa as a political reporter. She has been a photographer since her journalism school days at Makerere University.

Nakatudde is interested in good governance and public policy, which she reports on intensively from the Uganda Parliament. She is a keen follower of cultural affairs in Buganda Kingdom and covers the kingdom's Lukiiko (parliament). Nakatudde also reports on education and health.