Pictorial: Kabaka Opens 27th Lukiiko Sitting

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II on Monday opened the 27th Buganda Lukiiko sitting at Bulange Mengo.
He was accompanied by Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda at the event attended by Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, former Buganda Kingdom Premiers, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and others.
URN followed the event and now brings you pictures.
