Pictorial; Kampala City Deserted as Protests Persist

Kampala City was deserted on Thursday, the second day of protests that followed the arrest of National Unity Platform- NUP party Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.







Uganda Radio Network has taken a tour around the city, covering shops, arcades and malls both in the Central Business District and in the suburbs many of which remained closed, and now brings you the pictures.



To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.