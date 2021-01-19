Ugandans went to the polls on January 14th 2021 to elect a president and members of parliament.



In Kampala, hundreds of voters flocked polling stations as early as 6 am to cast their ballot but many were disappointed by the late delivery of voting materials by the Electoral Commission.









Despite this, the polls were largely peaceful. Votes from the five divisions of Kampala were tallied at the Kololo Ceremonial grounds.









Uganda Radio Network covered the elections and brings you the story in pictures. Contributors include Hafitha Issa, Pamela Mawanda and Cynthia Naggayi

To license these photos, contact Douglas Mutumba, Client Relations Officer. Email: [email protected] ; Office: +256 414 530777; Cell: +256 758 745021.