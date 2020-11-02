Nebert Rugadya
19:08

Pictorial; Kampala Streets Deserted after Nominaton-Day Disruptions

2 Nov 2020, 19:07 Comments 142 Views Business and finance Politics Election Updates
Old Kira Road blocked to limit traffic along the road where NUP headquarters are located

Old Kira Road blocked to limit traffic along the road where NUP headquarters are located

In short
As most roads in the north and eastern parts of Kampala were blocked to motorized traffic, motorists using the Kampala-Jinja Highway to the city centre were most affected, with traffic being diverted at Jokas Hotel through Kyaliwajjala and Port Bell Road to the city Centre.

 

Tagged with: Jinja highway city streets nominations

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.