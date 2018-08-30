Edward Eninu
Pictorial: Karamoja Cultural Day Celebrations

30 Aug 2018, 22:22 Comments 94 Views Kaabong, Uganda Lifestyle Misc Slideshow
    Dodoth women showcase the making of skimmed milk at Karamoja cultural festival in Kaabong.

    Some of the youth participants at the Karamoja cultural day in Kaabong.

    One of the kraal leaders stresses a point during the Karamoja cultural day he;ld in Kaabong.

    One of the kraal leaders stresses a point during the Karamoja cultural day he;ld in Kaabong.

    A dodoth man putting on head dress with ostrich feathers.

    Elders attending a dialogue during the 5th Karamoja cultural festival in Kaabong.

    Unidentified elder at sexual reproductive health dialogue in Kaabong.

    Karamoja MPs carrying traditional dishes to elders during cultural day.

 

Karamoja Cultural Day is an annual event celebrated in different districts within Karamoja since 2014.

The day brings together Ateker Cluster people that include Iteso, Turkana of Kenya, Nyangatom of Ethiopia and Toposa of South Sudan. The Ateker Cluster use the occasion to discuss issues affecting them, showcase different talents including dressing code, food and language diversity.

During celebrations, elders' council together with Karamoja Cultural Association leadership discuss with local leaders on how to promote culture, unite for development among others.

The function started on Wednesday and will run up to Saturday, September 1 in Kaabong district. This year's cultural days is celebrated under the theme "With Unity and Peace; We Cherish Our Culture for the Development of Karamoja and the Rest of Ateker Cluster".

URN brings you some of the pictures during the celebrations on Thursday.

 

