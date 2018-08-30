Pictorial: Karamoja Cultural Day Celebrations

Karamoja Cultural Day is an annual event celebrated in different districts within Karamoja since 2014.



The day brings together Ateker Cluster people that include Iteso, Turkana of Kenya, Nyangatom of Ethiopia and Toposa of South Sudan. The Ateker Cluster use the occasion to discuss issues affecting them, showcase different talents including dressing code, food and language diversity.



During celebrations, elders' council together with Karamoja Cultural Association leadership discuss with local leaders on how to promote culture, unite for development among others.



The function started on Wednesday and will run up to Saturday, September 1 in Kaabong district. This year's cultural days is celebrated under the theme "With Unity and Peace; We Cherish Our Culture for the Development of Karamoja and the Rest of Ateker Cluster".



URN brings you some of the pictures during the celebrations on Thursday.

