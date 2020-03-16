Basaija Idd
Kasese Catholic Diocese held a fundraising drive on Sunday for the construction of a Shillings 6.7 billion. 


The fundraising dubbed "Come and See" was held at the construction site at the diocese.


The Bishop of Kasese Diocese, Francis Kibira rallied believers across the country to support the project generously, saying they need Shillings 4 billion to complete the construction works.


 
Construction of the cathedral started in 2014. URN brings some of the highlights of the event in pictures.

 

